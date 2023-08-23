Home

Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Saiyami Kher’s Ghoomer Style Bowling

Saiyami Kher is getting lots of appreciation for her acting in Ghoomer. In the R Balki movie, the actress played the part of a cricket player. Many cricket players have said good things about the movie, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Angad Bedi. Recently, Saiyami Kher shared a video of herself with Sachin Tendulkar on social media. Sachin told her to show him how good she was at bowling. And Saiyami was able to do the same thing to impress him

