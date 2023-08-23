Top Trending Videos

Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Saiyami Kher’s Ghoomer Style Bowling

Saiyami Kher is getting lots of appreciation for her acting in Ghoomer. In the R Balki movie, the actress played the part of a cricket player. Many cricket players have said good things about the movie, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Angad Bedi. Recently, Saiyami Kher shared a video of herself with Sachin Tendulkar on social media. Sachin told her to show him how good she was at bowling. And Saiyami was able to do the same thing to impress him

Published: August 23, 2023 11:51 AM IST

By Video Desk Video Desk

Saiyami Kher is getting lots of appreciation for her acting in Ghoomer. In the R Balki movie, the actress played the part of a cricket player. Many cricket players have said good things about the movie, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Angad Bedi. Recently, Saiyami Kher shared a video of herself with Sachin Tendulkar on social media. Sachin told her to show him how good she was at bowling. And Saiyami was able to do the same thing to impress him

Also Watch

Also Read:

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.