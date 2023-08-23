Home

Video Gallery

Sachin Tendulkar becomes ‘National Icon’ for Election Commission of India

Sachin Tendulkar becomes ‘National Icon’ for Election Commission of India

India's iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was recognised as the ‘National Icon’ for the Election Commission of India. In this regard, an event was held at the Rang Bhawan Auditorium in Delhi on August 23 in the presence of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to recognise the Bharat Ratna awardee as the national icon of the Election Commission.

New Delhi, August 23: India’s iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was recognised as the ‘National Icon’ for the Election Commission of India. In this regard, an event was held at the Rang Bhawan Auditorium in Delhi on August 23 in the presence of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to recognise the Bharat Ratna awardee as the national icon of the Election Commission.

Trending Now

Sachin represented India in 200 Tests, the most by any player. He scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries to his name, with the best score of 248*. The maestro has played 463 ODIs, scoring 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83 and a strike rate of 86.23. He scored 49 centuries and 96 fifties in the format, with the best score of 200*. He is the first-ever player to score an ODI double hundred. He is the highest run-scorer ever across both formats.

During his long career, the former batter represented India in six World Cups. He was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.