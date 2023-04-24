Home

Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: A Look At Many Massive Unbeatable Records Of Master Blaster

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most celebrated cricketers of all time. It has been 10 years since he bid farewell to international cricket, leaving the nation full of moist eyes. Tendulkar has scored over 34,000 runs in international cricket and holds the record for 100 international centuries. Watch the video to know more about the major records of master blaster.

