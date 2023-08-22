Top Trending Videos

Sachin Tendulkar Praises Ghoomer, Lauds Saiyami Kher’s Bowling Skills

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher's sports-drama Ghoomer has won over the hearts of the audiences and has received rave reviews from the critics. The film has also been appreciated by the cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and cricketers like Virender Sehwag and Ajinkya Rahane. And now, the god of cricket Sachin Tendulkar has also shared his review of the film, calling it 'truly inspirational'. The former Indian star players posted a video on his social media to shares his reviews

Published: August 22, 2023 1:08 PM IST

By Video Desk Video Desk


