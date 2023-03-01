Home

Sachin Tendulkar Selects Spot For His Life-Size Statue At Wankhade Stadium

This is the venue where arguably India's greatest ever cricketer Sachin Tendulkar grew up, played some enterprising cricket and had his best memories, including the lifting of ICC World Cup IN 2011. To keep a memory for the fans of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at Wankhade Stadium, his life-size statue will be installed there as a tribute to him on his 50th birth year.

