Maha Shivratri 2021: Find out about the Yogic science and significance of the night of Maha Shivratri, and how it is especially beneficial to sit awake and aware, with the spine in a vertical posture on this night. Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on March 11. Let this night not just be a night of wakefulness, let this night be a night of awakening for you. Yogi, mystic and visionary, Sadhguru explains the reason one should not sleep on the night of Maha Shivratri, March 11, 2021. In this video, find out how you can make yourself receptive to the spiritual possibilities of this phenomenal night. Also Read - Maha Shivratri 2021: Sadhguru Explains The Significance of Why we Celebrate Lord Shiva

