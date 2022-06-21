Lesser known wives of Indian Cricketers: Indian cricketers are popular all over the world. They have achieved a lot of fame and money through their talent. These cricketers are no less that Bollywood celebrities. Well, let us tell you that the wives of these players are even more popular. We have seen the beautiful wives of popular cricketers like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, but there are a few ones who do not wish to be in limelight and stardom and keep a safe distance from it. In this video we have listed down the lesser known gorgeous wives of Indian cricketers whose beauty will leave you speechless. Watch video for full list.Also Read - New Era of Innovation: How Blockchain Technology Can Help to Transform the Sports Industry in India?