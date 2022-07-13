Income from a job, business can provide you with financial protection and stability. Although, life is unpredictable, and it is always better to be prepared for any unforeseen circumstances. Therefore, it is essential for you to protect your income and safeguard your family against all unfavourable circumstances. In such situations salary protection insurance also known as income protection insurance comes into play which is a financial tool that helps individuals keep a backup for their family members in their absence. In this video we have explained all about salary protection insurance and why you need it?