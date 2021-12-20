Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 : Salman Khan’s superhit Bhajrangi Bhaijaan had ruled the box office back in 2015 and became one of the highest grossing films in Bollywood industry. Now, there’s an exciting news for all the Bjrangi Bhaijaan fans out there. Salman Khan at the pre-launch event of RRR, in Mumbai announced the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Watch this video to get all th details on Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: "I Am A Fan Of Alia Bhatt", Sara Ali Khan On Atrangi Re And Her Desire To Work With Newly Wed Vicky Kaushal | Watch