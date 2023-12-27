Top Trending Videos

Salman Khan Birthday: Birthday boy returns to Mumbai in Style

Actor Salman Khan returned to Mumbai to celebrate his birthday on December 27. The 'Dabangg' actor looked dapper as he ...

Updated: December 27, 2023 12:07 PM IST

By Video Desk

Actor Salman Khan returned to Mumbai to celebrate his birthday on December 27. The ‘Dabangg’ actor looked dapper as he donned a black shirt, and a black jacket paired with blue jeans. Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was recently seen in the action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’.

