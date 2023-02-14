Home

Salman Khan Gets Brutally Trolled For His Hook Steps In KKBKKJ Song Naiyo Lagda, Netizens Say, Salman Bhai Mast Stretching Kar Rahe Hain

Salman Khan trolled: The song Naiyo Lagda from Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released during Bigg Boss 16’s finale. The song features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. While Salman is looking dashing in his long hair, Pooja mesmerizes with her ethereal beauty. The romantic track is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, penned by Shabbir Ahmed & is sung by Kamaal Khan & Palak Muchhal. However, as soon as the song released, Netizens starred trolling the song. While one section praised the beat and the music others, started trolling the hook Steps of Salman in the song. Watch video to see how netizens reacted.