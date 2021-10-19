Gari Token Launched By Chingari App : Short video application Chingari landed into the world of cryptocurrency with India’s first ever crypto token called GARI. The token was launched by Bollywood Megastar Salman Khan at a public event at Taj Lands’ End, Mumbai. The company announced that Salman Khan will be the new brand ambassador for GARI NFT marketplace and token reward program. The actor made it official by announcing it on his twitter which read, ” Cheers to a new chapter in content creation and monetization” . Watch this video to get more details on the same.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Opens Up On Roka Rumors With Katrina Kaif : Says, "I Will Get Engaged Soon Enough", Watch Video