Salman Khan: Dabangg Khan of Bollywood is seen making headlines for some reason or the other, whether it is his style or for his movies, Salman Khan is the first choice of Fans. However, this time Salman Khan is seen taking action against the mobile game Selmon Bhoi. It is being told that the theme of the game is influenced by the famous hit and run case of Bhaijaan, the game has been asked to be temporarily removed from all platforms.Also Read - Exclusive Interview With Karan Kundra: Reveals His Diet Regime ! Watch Video