Salman Khan: Mukesh Chhabra Reveals That Bhaijaan Lives In a 1 BHK Flat, List Of B-Town Stars Who Believe In Living It Simple ! Watch

Salman Khan 1 BHK HOUSE: In Bollywood, where celebrities are often known for their flashy lifestyles and extravagance, there are some stars who choose to live a simple life. Ritesh Deshmukh is one such actor who prefers to live with his family, including his mother and brothers, despite his success in the industry. Ajay Devgan, a successful actor, producer, and director, is also known for his simplicity and never boasts about his status in society. Similarly, Sonakshi Sinha, Aamir Khan, and Sanjay Dutt are other Bollywood stars who believe in leading a simple life and spending quality time with their families. These stars are a refreshing reminder that fame and success need not always come with a flashy lifestyle and that simple living can also be a fulfilling way of life. Watch video.