Fans can be a bit irritating at times, and while celebrities are expected to just grin and bear it, a recent incident involving actor Salman Khan has shown that they too have their limits. A video that has gone viral on social media, shows a fan trying to take a selfie with Salman as he was walking out of the airport in Goa. A visibly irritated Salman snatched the phone from the fan’s hand and walked out with it.