Zaheer Iqbal exclusive interview: The young and charming actor Zaheer Iqbal made his Bollywood debut from the 2019 film Notebook. In an exclusive interview with India.com, the actor revealed what made him take up acting as a career. Zaheer revealed that before being an actor he has worked as an assistant director. He also revealed that his father Iqbal Ratanasi was Salman Khan’s childhood friend and that Salman Khan saw him at Zaheer’s sister’s wedding and advised him to go for acting. Watch his exclusive interview.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Richa Chadha And Pratik Gandhi On Upcoming Crime Thriller The Great Indian Murder And Their Respective Characters, Watch Video