Home

Video Gallery

Salman Khan Talks About Censorship On OTT, Says, ‘Abusive And Vulgar Content Should Stop’ | Watch Video

Salman Khan Talks About Censorship On OTT, Says, ‘Abusive And Vulgar Content Should Stop’ | Watch Video

Salman Khan recently spoke out against the lack of censorship on OTT platforms, expressing concern about the availability of obscene language, vulgar scenes, and violent content for the younger generation.

Salman Khan at Filmfare Awards: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently spoke out against the lack of censorship on OTT platforms, expressing concern about the availability of obscene language, vulgar scenes, and violent content for the younger generation. He urged filmmakers to produce cleaner content, given the easy access to everything on the internet and through social media. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, set to hit the screens on Eid. Stay updated on the latest entertainment news and watch videos on various platforms.