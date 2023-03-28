Salman Khan To Deepika Padukone: Bollywood Actors Who Worked For FREE In Films And For a Cause | Watch Video

Home

B-Town actors who did films for FREE: Several Bollywood actors have shown their generosity by working in films for little or no money for various reasons. Ranbir Kapoor did a cameo for free, Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone acted in films for their dear friends, and Sonam Kapoor believed in the script of her small role. Salman Khan has also made several cameo appearances without charging a fee, indicating his loyalty to his friends and counterparts in the industry. Despite being some of the highest-paid actors, these Bollywood stars have proved that their passion for acting and supporting causes they believe in is more important than monetary gain.