Home

Video Gallery

Salman Khan To Hrithik Roshan: B-Town Star’s Swanky Car Collection Will Leave You Speechless – Watch Video

Salman Khan To Hrithik Roshan: B-Town Star’s Swanky Car Collection Will Leave You Speechless – Watch Video

The biggest names in the industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Priyanka Chopra are proud owners of some of the world's most expensive and luxurious cars. From Rolls Royce to Lamborghini, their collections are worth millions of dollars and are not only a status symbol but also a reflection of their personalities.

Expensive cars of Bollywood actors: Bollywood actors are known for their extravagant lifestyle and their love for luxury cars is no exception. The biggest names in the industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Priyanka Chopra are proud owners of some of the world’s most expensive and luxurious cars. From Rolls Royce to Lamborghini, their collections are worth millions of dollars and are not only a status symbol but also a reflection of their personalities. Fans are always curious to know about the latest addition to their car collections, making headlines and leaving a lasting impression on their fans. Check out entertainment videos to see these stars cruising in their lavish rides. Watch Video.