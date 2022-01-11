Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi’s collab : Megastar Salman Khan is all set to unite with South star Chiranjeevi for a cameo role in the Telugu film Godfather. Reportedly, the Dabang actor will be doing an important cameo in the film, shooting of which will start by the end of this month. Godfather is an action-thriller film which is a remake of Superhit Malyalam venture Lucifer. Watch video to know more on this news.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin And Divya Agarwal Indulge Into An Ugly Twitter Fight, Former Reminds How Salman Khan Mocked Her