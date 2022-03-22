Bollywood Stars Who Are All Set To Be Seen In South Indian Films : After witnessing the massive success of films like KGF, Baahubali and Pushpa, a few Bollywood celebrities are all set to venture into South Film Industry soon. After earning millions of hearts and fans over the years, a few prominent actors will b showcasing their talent in the South Film industry. From Salman Khan to Sanjay Dutt, here’s a list of B-Town celebrities who will be gearing up for their Tollywood debut this year. Watch full list.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Outperforms Prabhas's Radhe Shyam At Box Office, Earns 25.5 Crores In Three Days - Check All Details