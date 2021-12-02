Beyond The Star : Bollywood’s mega star Salman Khan is all se to be seen in his upcoming docu-series called Beyond The Star. The documentary series will showcase actors life journey, career, his equation with people in film industry and all the controversies related to him. Currently, the series is in making and will present a fun account of the actor off camera. Watch our latest video to know more on this forthcoming documentary series on Salman Khan.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Chitrangada Singh On Her Upcoming Crime Thriller 'Bob Biswas' And Abhishek Bachchan | Watch Video