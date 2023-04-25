Home

Video Gallery

Salman Khan’s Rejected Movies That Turned Out To Be Superhit For SRK | Watch Video

Salman Khan’s Rejected Movies That Turned Out To Be Superhit For SRK | Watch Video

There were rumours that the makers were unable to get SRK on board initially, and hence, Saif Ali Khan and Salman Khan were considered for the lead role. However, nothing worked out, and as destiny had planned it, SRK eventually signed the film, and the rest is history.

Salman’s rejected films that were blockbuster for SRK: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a classic Bollywood film that has stood the test of time. It was a game-changer for Shah Rukh Khan, who went on to become the “king of romance” in Indian cinema. There were rumours that the makers were unable to get SRK on board initially, and hence, Saif Ali Khan and Salman Khan were considered for the lead role. However, nothing worked out, and as destiny had planned it, SRK eventually signed the film, and the rest is history. The film’s storyline, music, and performances were widely appreciated, and it remains a favorite among audiences even today, completing 1000 weeks of uninterrupted screening in a Mumbai theater in 2014. Watch Entertainment Videos.