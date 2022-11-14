Salto De Castro: An Entire Village Is On Sale In Spain For Rs 2 Crore | Watch Video

A village in Spain is on sale for about Rs 2 crores. The Village Salto de Castro is situated between Spain and Portugal - about a three - hour drive from Madrid. Watch video for more.

Salto de Castro: A Spanish village with more than 40 homes is on sale for the astounding price of Rs 2 crore. Salto de Castro is located on the border between Spain and Portugal – about a three-hour drive from Madrid. This village was abandoned for more than three decades. According to BBC, the village has 44 homes, a hotel, a church, a school, a municipal swimming pool, a sports area, and an old Civil Guard barracks. A man from Galicia had bought Salto de Castro in the early 2000s with the intention of turning it into a tourist destination. The recession of 2008 forced him to put his plans on hold. The owner said he is selling because he is an urban dweller and cannot maintain the village. The village is listed on the Idealista website for sale.

Written By: Keshav Mishra