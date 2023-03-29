Samantha Ruth Prabhu Fitness: Here’s How The Actress Maintains Her Bomb Figure, Take a Look At Her Diet And Fitness Routine | Watch
When it comes to working out then Samantha hits gym everyday without fail. Her intense workout includes burpees, and cross training.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Fitness: South Indian sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her impeccable acting and toned body. She is one of the fittest actresses in the industry who does rigorous exercises to keep her body fit and fine. The actress follows a strict fitness and diet to maintain that bomb figure. So let’s take a look at Samantha’s diet and fitness secrets. Watch video
