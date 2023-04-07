Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Allu Arjun’s Daughter, ‘She Is Her Own Person’ | Watch Video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Allu Arjun’s daughter: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular Indian actress, recently shared insights into the much-awaited film Shakuntalam during a promotional event. She spoke about Allu Arjun’s six-year-old daughter, Allu Arha, who is making her acting debut in the film. Arha will be playing the role of Prince Bharata in the Gunashekhar directorial, and Samantha praised her performance in the film. When asked if Allu Arjun was involved in his daughter’s career, Samantha stated that Arha is her own person and makes her own decisions. She also emphasized that the film would be a massive connect for families and children, including Arha’s beautiful role.