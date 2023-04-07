Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Her Upcoming Film Shakuntalam, ‘I Dreamt The Role As a Child’ | Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has come a long way fighting all the challenges and battling all the problems she came across in the past few years. The actress spoke up about her upcoming film Shakuntalam. She said that she dreamt the role as a child.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular Indian actress, recently shared insights into the much-awaited film Shakuntalam during a promotional event. She spoke about Allu Arjun’s six-year-old daughter, Allu Arha, who is making her acting debut in the film. She also talked on her upcoming film Shakuntalam. The actress said that she had a dream to play such a role. Watch video.