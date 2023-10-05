Home

Sambit Patra Speaks On Sanjay Singh Arrest In Delhi Liquor Case AAP’s Does Corruption Openly

Addressing a Press Conference in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on October 05, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra hit out at the AAP government ...

Addressing a Press Conference in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on October 05, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra hit out at the AAP government on the Delhi excise policy case and exposed the party’s double standards.Patra said, “AAP MP Sanjay Singh has been arrested by the ED yesterday in a liquor scam case… It is AAP’s character to do corruption openly and when they are caught, they start politics over it…” The central probe agency on October 04 raided the residence of Sanjay Singh in connection with the now-canceled liquor excise policy in Delhi followed by the arrest of the AAP leader. The Delhi excise policy case pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge that has been strongly refuted by the AAP. ED has so far filed five chargesheets in the case, including against Sisodia.

