Little Girl Who loves Samosa : A video has gone viral which has 375k views already. This is a video of a little girl asking her mother for samosa instead of apples. In this video mother is saying that ‘samosa is bad’ please have apple. But the little girl still wants to have something deep- fried dish. The video was posted on Instagram handle by ‘Me and Mine’. People have been watching this cute video and sending their love through comments.Also Read - Viral Video: Husband & Wife's Romantic Dance on Manike Mage Hithe Wins Hearts | Watch