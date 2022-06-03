Samrat Prithviraj Public Review: After his banging performance in Sooryavanshi, actor Akshay Kumar is back again to rock the big screen with his new historical drama Samrat Prithviraj. The film also features Manusi Chillar in a pivotal role. Akshay is portraying the character of legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who fought against Muhammad of Ghor. On the other hand, Manushi Chillar is playing the role of Sanyogita, who is Prithviraj’s beloved. The much awaited film has finally released in theatres on 3rd of June and people are gathering in crowd to watch their favorite actor’s film. Let us take a look at what audince has to say, is it a hit or a flop and weather you should watch it or not.Also Read - Monalisa Hot Looks: The Bhojpuri Diva Raises Boldness Meter With Her Bold Bikini Look, Checkout Her Sizzling Looks That Will Leave You Speechless