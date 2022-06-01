A brand new month June has started. With the onset of a new month, there are a few new and fresh web series and films that will release in the month of June. Last month we saw the release of some of the best and entertaining films like Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Thar, Anek, Dhaakad and more. And now we are again all set to witness some action-packed drama, comedy and thrill through some amazing web series and films on OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and Amazon Prime. So if you are planning on to watch some good film and series, then do not worry as we have got you covered. We have listed down names of a few web series and films that will release in June 2022 which we are sure you will love. Watch list.