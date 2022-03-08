Samsung Galaxy A Series- The Galaxy A73, which will be the most high-end in the A-series, is widely expected to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G, a 6.7-inch screen, and a Super AMOLED display. The world’s largest smartphone maker Samsung introduced the Galaxy A72 and A52 models in its Galaxy Awesome Unpacked online event in March last year. This was the first time that Samsung held a large-scale introduction event for Galaxy A devices. Watch video.Also Read - Apple Offers Massive Discount On iPhone 13, MacBooks, AirPods, iPads And More At Vijay Sales On Occasion Of International Women's Day - Watch