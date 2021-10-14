Samsung Galaxy M52 5G review : Samsung rolled out it’s new smartphone Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in the Samsung’s M-series phones. The new device comes up with amazing upgraded features like Snapdragon 778 G processor, AMOLED 1080p display, 5000mAh battery and a triple camera setup. The smartphone is one of the slimmest and stylish smartphone in the M-series. Watch this review video where we have explained the features, price and specifications of this newly launched phone. Take a lookAlso Read - iPhone 13 Mini Vs iPhone 12 Pro: Which One Performs Better? Watch Video to Find Out