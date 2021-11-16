Samsung Galaxy S21 FE : According to reports Samsung will be launching Galaxy s21 Fan Edition in January 2022 during the consumer electronic show. The smartphone was supposed to launch this October, but it got postpended because of the chip shortage issue. The phone will carry features like 45000mAh battery, Snapdragon 888 sos, 64MP primary camera and 6.20 inch display. Watch video to know more about this upcoming launch and what we can expect out of this gadget.Also Read - Apple To Launch It's First Ever Car: Here's What It May Look Like | Watch Video To Find Out