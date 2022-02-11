Samsung Galaxy S22 Series: South Korean tech giant Samsung just launched it’s latest flagship smartphones at Galaxy unpacked event 2022. The company unveiled three new S-series smartphones namely Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+ And Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The series is the successor to last years S21 models. The new offerings come up with 120 Hz AMOLED display. It is Samsung’s first S-series which will sport a built-in-S pen. Where Galaxy S22 will offer an onboard storage of 256 GB, Samsung Galaxy Ultra will feature 5,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging support. To find out more on the features and prices of these latest smartphones, do checkout this video.Also Read - Oppo Reno 7 Pro With AMOLED Display And 65W Fast Charging Launched In India, Checkout Features, Design And Price