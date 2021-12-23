Samsung Galaxy S22 launch news : Tech giant Samsung is expected to launch it’s next line of flagship smartphones i.e. Samsung Galaxy S22 series in the end of January 2022. However, the launch date for the same is not confirmed so far. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will comprise of three smartphones namely Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. According to the leaks, the smartphones will come up with a glass back. The rumors also suggested that smartphones may have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the Exynos 2022depending on the region. Checkout video to know more on the feature, specs and price of these upcoming launches.Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2CE May Launch In March 2022, Leaked Renders Reveal Design And Look | Checkout Video