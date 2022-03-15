Samsung Galaxy S22+ Vs Samsung Galaxy S22: Tech giant Samsung, at it’s Galaxy Unpacked event launched three different smartphones under the S Series. The series comprises of Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. In this video, we will be comparing Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22. Talking about the display of both the phones, the S22 Plus has a bigger 6.6-inch while, whereas the S22 offers a 6.1-inch display. When it comes to battery, S22 has got a smaller 3,700mAh battery while S22 Plus comes with 4,500mAh Battery. Both smartphones are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Watch video to know which one is more better Samsung Galaxy S22 or S22 Plus, and which one should you buy.Also Read - Apple Spring Event 2022 Highlights: iPhone SE Launched With A15 Bionic Chip, iPad Air gets 0.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display - Checkout Video