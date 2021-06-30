Samsung MWC 2021: One UI Smartwatch Experience Revealed: Samsung Electronics have introduced its One UI Watch user experience at Mobile World Congress (MWC) on June 29th. This new galaxy watch will be the first device to feature One UI Watch and the new unified platform jointly built with Google. The company claims that the new operating system has taken the best parts of Google’s Wear OS operating system and Samsung’s Tizen OS, bringing them together on this new unified platform. In this video, we will present the first impressions of this Watch Skin along with its design and features explained just for you. Watch Now. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 5G First Impressions | Design, Price, Looks and Features Explained