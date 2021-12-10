Offer on Samsung Galaxy S21 Series :
South Korean tech Giant Samsung is all set to launch Samsung Galaxy S22 series in the early 2022 and ahead of that the company is offering massive deals and discount on Galaxy S21 series in India. Reportedly, the company is giving great discounts only on the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ models and a discount of Rs.10,000 will be applicable on these models until December 22, 2021. Watch this video where we have listed down the discounted price, features and key specs of Samsung Galaxy S21 series.