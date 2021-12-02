Samsung power adaptor duo : Samsung just launched it’s new power adaptor duo in India on Monday. It carries amazing features like 35 W charging, USB type-C, USB type-A charging port which will allow users to charge two phones simultaneously and is priced at Rs. 2,299. It will support a wide range of devices like smartphones, tabs, laptops, smatwatches and wireless chargers. The charger is available at all the retail stores, e-commerce websites and Samsung.com. Watch this video where we have explained about the features, specs, availability price about this newly launched gadget in detail.Also Read - Truecaller Update: Truecaller Version 12 Launched With Redesigned Interface And Call Recording Feature For Android Users | Checkout Video