Sanak Movie Trailer Out: Vidyut Jammwal is back with his much-awaited hostage drama Sanak The trailer of the film has been released by Disney+ Hotstar on its social media handles. The trailer looks promising as it is totally action-packed with lots of stunts which has stunned the audience. The Khuda Hafiz actor is back in action mode playing an MMA trainer. The film which is directed by Kanishk Varma and co-produced by Zee Studios will be streaming on Disney + Hotstar from 15th October. It also stars Bengali Superstar Rukmini Maitra and Neha Dhupia. Watch this video to know more about this upcoming action thriller film.