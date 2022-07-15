Sandalwood Oil For Skin: Sandalwood oil has been used by people since centuries to treat skin and hair problems. People all around the world use Sandalwood essential oil as a beauty product to combat multiple skin issues.. Sandalwood oil not just brightens skin but also reduces spots and scars from face. The best part here is that this natural skin remedy doesn’t have any kind of side effects and is totally safe to use. In this video, we have discussed the top 5 skin benefits of using sandalwood oil. Watch video for more.Also Read - Skincare Tips: Top 5 Benefits Of Applying Rice Flour Pack On Your Skin - Watch Video