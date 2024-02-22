Home

Video Gallery

Sandeshkhali violence: Another rape case against TMC leader

Sandeshkhali violence: Another rape case against TMC leader

Police on Wednesday registered a second rape case against TMC zilla parishad leader Shibu Prasad Hazra and two others after ...

Police on Wednesday registered a second rape case against TMC zilla parishad leader Shibu Prasad Hazra and two others after a woman recorded her statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure before a magistrate.

Trending Now

The development came on a day when West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar visited Sandeshkhali. The village had witnessed angry protests by the women who had accused local TMC leaders of sexually harassing women and land grabbing.

You may like to read

Sources said after the woman recorded a statement, police filed the case against Hazra and Bhanu Mondol and Amir Ali.

Hazra is a close aide of TMC member Shahjahan Sheikh, who has been absconding since January 5 after a team of the ED, which went to Sandeshkhali to raid his home in a case, was attacked by his supporters.

Sandeshkhali has been at the centre of a political storm after multiple women came out with allegations of systemic sexual exploitation and land grab against Shahjahan Sheikh and his gang.

They alleged that women were taken to the Trinamool party office, confined there night after night, and released only after the Trinamool members were “satisfied”.

#sandeshkhalichaos #sandeshkhaliprotest #mamtabanerjee

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/