Home

Video Gallery

Sandeshkhali violence: Caste Panel Recommends ‘President Rule’ in West Bengal

Sandeshkhali violence: Caste Panel Recommends ‘President Rule’ in West Bengal

Alot has been happening in Sandeshkhali village of West Bengal; wome have been protesting and also conducting marches, demanding TMC ...

Alot has been happening in Sandeshkhali village of West Bengal; wome have been protesting and also conducting marches, demanding TMC Leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s arrest as they have accussed him and his gang has been involved in sexual harassment incidents. The BJP leaders have been supporting the women and Section 144 has also been imposed in and around the area of Sandeshkhali village.

Trending Now

In a latest news development, multiple leaders supporting the protest, have been demanding for the imposition of President’s Rule in Sandeshkhali and West Bengal.

You may like to read

Anju Bala, a Member of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes has said, “…CM Mamata Banerjee does not want to reveal anything, she does not register FIRs of torture against women…The country will not forgive her. We want President’s rule to be imposed in Sandeshkhali as people are not safe here at all…”

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday blamed the RSS for Sandeshkhali unrest, alleging the BJP’s target was a Trinamool leader. She also said her government will take strict action against those found accused in the case.

She also said 17 people have been arrested in restive Sandeshkhali, while asserting that “none involved in any wrongdoing will be spared.”

#sandeshkhalichaos #sandeshkhaliprotest #mamtabanerjee

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/