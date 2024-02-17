Home

Video Gallery

Sandeshkhali violence: Do you know how the controversy first started in West Bengal?

Sandeshkhali violence: Do you know how the controversy first started in West Bengal?

Hardly anyone would have heard the name of Sandeshkhali area located in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, bordering ...

Hardly anyone would have heard the name of Sandeshkhali area located in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, bordering Bangladesh, before january 5.

Trending Now

Now suddenly Sandeshkhali’s name is on the pages of every newspaper. After all, what is the controversy in Sandeshkhali, why are the people here angry with mamata Banerjee?

You may like to read

Well, a large number of women of Sandeshkhali have been protesting against the mamata banerjee government for the last few days.

The women allege that Sheikh Shahjahan, leader of Mamata’s party TMC, sexually harassed them and then forcibly took over the lands.

The women also alleged that Shahjahan and his gang delibratly used to asked the women to work in the night shift so that they could take their advantage

The women demand that TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his gangs to be arrested.

Interestingly many bjp and congress leaders have also come out on the streets in support of the victimized women.

Pradesh Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was playing a “dangerous game” over Sandeshkhali after police stopped him and Congress supporters ahead of Rampur from entering Sandeshkhali.

He questioned the state government’s motives behind denying access to opposition parties, stating, “Why are opposition parties being prevented from entering Sandeshkhali? What is the state government trying to hide? Why are they trying to politicise it?”

Meanwhile The issue of Sandeshkhali has taken a political turn. bjp and TMC are blaming each other. bjp has accused the TMC government of failing in the safety of women. TMC has accused bjp of instigating the controversy for political gains.

No matter which party accusses whom, all we know is Sandeshkhali is burning.

Follow India.com

#sandeshkhalichaos #sandeshkhali #sandeshkhaliprotest #westbengal

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/