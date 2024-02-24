Home

Sandeshkhali Violence: Fresh protests erupt in West Bengal

Sandeshkhali Violence: Fresh protests erupt in West Bengal

Fresh protests rocked West Bengal's Sandeshkhali village on Friday as local women demanded the arrest of absconding Trinamool Congress leader ...

Fresh protests rocked West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali village on Friday as local women demanded the arrest of absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, set fire to a hut next to a fish farm allegedly owned by the strongman’s brother and thrashed another leader of the ruling party.

The developments came even as senior police officers visited the North 24 Paraganas village and director general of police Rajeev Kumar urged people not to take the law into their own hands.

a group of angry protesters, largely local women armed with lathis and brooms, protested on the streets, and set fire to the thatched hut, levelling multiple allegations against Shahjahan’s family.

The protesters also heckled local TMC leader Ajit Maity, and his family-members. Bricks were hurled at his house and his motorcycle was damaged. “They heckled and my family just because I am with the TMC and work with Sirajuddin,” Maity told reporters.

Jhupkhali , another village across the river, saw similar protests as villagers demanded Shahjahan’s arrest. Roads were blocked with motorcycle tyres burnt, and altercations with the police. The state police clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in nine pockets across five villages.

Sandeshkhali has been on the boil since on January 5 after an Enforcement Directorate team arrived to arrest Shahjahan was attacked by a violent mob, injuring three officials.

Since February 7, the area erupted in violent protest with locals demanding action against the absconding TMC leader and his aides, accusing them of sexual abuse and landgrabbing.

