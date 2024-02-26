Home

Sandeshkhali Violence: How TMC & BJP are playing ‘blame game’

The protests in Sandeshkhali area in West Bengal is part of a longstanding pattern of unrest in the region. The ...

The protests in Sandeshkhali area in West Bengal is part of a longstanding pattern of unrest in the region. The villagers’ allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault, against Trinamool Congress leaders Sheikh Shahjahan, Shibaprasad Hazra, and Uttam Sardar. While Hazra and Sardar have been arrested, Shahjahan remains on the run since a mob attack on a team ofED officials that had arrived in early January to raid his house. Primarily, though, it is the response of the Mamata Banerjee government to the protests over police inaction on the villagers’ complaints that should concern us all.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hasn’t demonstrated empathy and urgency in dealing with the allegations and is accusing the BJP of seeking political gains in the situation.

The BJP, on the other hand, is turning it into a Hindu vs Muslim issue and is more interested in cornering the TMC.

Arrests have been made and CM Banerjee has promised to take action, but by engaging in political blame games, she has also undermined the gravity of the situation.

It is deeply disheartening to witness the TMC, a political party that often portrays itself as progressive, liberal, and supportive of women’s empowerment, downplaying accusations

The tragic case of a minor who was allegedly raped while attending a birthday party highlights this disturbing trend.

Now for how long will Sandeshkhali burn and how much more longer will the women wait for justice?

