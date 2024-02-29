Home

Sandeshkhali Violence: How TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan became ‘more influential than ministers’

Amid tension in Sandeshkhali, Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by West Bengal police on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of 'sexual assault and land grab.'

Amid tension in Sandeshkhali, Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by West Bengal police on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of ‘sexual assault and land grab.’

Shahjahan was arrested from Minakhan in the North 24 Parganas district, according to SDPO Aminul Islam Khan Sheikh will be produced before the court at 2pm on Thursday.

In a surprising turn of events, Shahjahan has emerged as a figure ‘more influential than ministers.’ Let’s delve into the intriguing journey that led to his rise in influence within the political landscape.”

How did a regional leader become more influential than some ministers? Let’s find out.” Shahjahan’s journey began with a strong ground-level connect. Known for his accessibility and active engagement with constituents, he quickly gained the trust of the people, making him a popular figure within the party.”

In the early years, Shahjahan used to work as a driver a helper of trekkers, collecting fares from passengers on Sandeshkhali and Sarberia routes. He gradually entered the fish trade and in no time started controlling the fish farms in the area

According to Hindustan times report, he also started building his own army comprising village youths. He used to keep in touch with local party leaders and helped them during elections,”

Growing up under the shadow of his maternal uncle and panchayat-level CPI he had an initial grooming in local politics.

His influence was further solidified through various grassroots initiatives. From community development projects to addressing local issues, Shahjahan’s proactive approach distinguished him as a leader who prioritizes the needs of the people.”

His role in party dynamics became crucial, making him ‘more influential than ministers’ in certain circles.

Striking key political alliances, Sheikh Shahjahan garnered support not only within the TMC but also from external political players. This network expansion contributed significantly to his rising influence.”

Public perception plays a pivotal role in politics. The positive image of Sheikh Shahjahan as a responsive and effective leader has elevated his standing not only among party members but also among the broader electorate.”

His power and popularity were evident from the fact that when ED officials came to search his house on January 5, they were attacked by a mob of 800-1,000 people.

As many as 43 FIRs have been registered against him in the last four years

‘If he is removed, the political equation may change in the future.”

