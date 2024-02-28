Home

Sandeshkhali Violence:150 villagers reclaim land,400 complaints filed | Mamata Banerjee |West Bengal

In a small village in Sandeshkhali, a battle for land rights has unfolded, as 150 villagers take matters into their own hands. However, this bold move has not been without consequences, with a staggering 400 complaints filed. Let’s delve into the intricacies of this land dispute and the actions taken by the villagers.

Frustrated by what they claim to be unjust land acquisitions, 150 villagers have come together to reclaim their ancestral land. The sight of men and women working side by side, determined to regain what they believe is rightfully theirs, is both inspiring and challenging.

However, the villagers’ actions have not gone unnoticed. Authorities have responded with a forceful legal counterattack, filing a whopping 400 complaints against those involved in the land reclamation. The legal battle intensifies as both sides stand firm in their convictions.

Bucking under people’s pressure, Cheif minister Mamata Banerjee has issued a stern warning to her party leaders. The conflict has sparked tensions and now Mamata is tensed about protecting the rights of the tribal communities.

While asserting the importance of safeguarding tribal rights, Mamata Banerjee also called for dialogue and peaceful resolution. She emphasized the need for open communication and urged her party leaders to engage with the affected communities to understand their concerns.

