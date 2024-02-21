Home

Sandeshkhali will be downfall of Mamata Banerjee and TMC: Assam CM

The issue of violence in Sandeshkhali has attracted strong criticism from multiple entities including BJP, the National Commission for Women, ...

The issue of violence in Sandeshkhali has attracted strong criticism from multiple entities including BJP, the National Commission for Women, and the Calcutta High Court.

Meanwhile Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed serious concern about the situation in West Bengal, terming the incident as a possible indicator of the downfall of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress.

Various women have accussed a prominent Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan of sexual harrasment while reporting this matter a journalist Santu Pan was arrested on Monday night for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman in Sandeshkhali.

Sarma condemned the treatment of journalists in Bengal and highlighted the arrests of those attempting to report the actual situation.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday questioned the State of West Bengal for failing to arrest Shajahan Sheikh.

The division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya described Sheikh as the “sole cause” of the entire problem that has been prevailing in Sandeshkhali.

Meanwhile the Women accused Mamta Banerjee for neglecting their pain and suffering and speaking on behalf of those who attacked their dignity.

